Minister declares that the rotation of members of the Superior Courts will allow the “oxygenation of jurisprudence”

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), officially retired this Tuesday (April 11, 2023), defended that the Superior Courts should have terms of office of 10 to 12 years. According to him, this is “a good term”.

“In 10 years, which is a very long period, a member of the Federal Supreme Court has the opportunity to fill -if applicable- all the positions and functions that the Constitution allows”, said Lewandowski in an interview with the subscription channel GloboNews this Tuesday (April 11).

According to the minister, when he completed a decade at the STF, he had already had the “opportunity to be president of the Supreme Electoral Court, coordinating a national election; president of the Federal Supreme Court; the National Council of Magistrates; interim president of the Republic and also president of the Senate for the impeachment process”.

His retirement was scheduled for May 11, when he turns 75. It was brought forward by 1 month for reasons “Academics and Professionals”. He leaves office after 17 years.

Read more about the minister’s career:

Another point defended by him for the rotation in the Superior Courts is the political appointment to the function. “As a political appointment, I think that appointment, as far as the survival of the person in office is concerned, should have a certain time limit”, declared. For him, this rotation may also allow “the oxygenation of jurisprudence”.

Lewandowski was appointed by Lula during the 1st term of the current chief executive, in 2006. He took office on March 16 of the same year, taking over the vacancy left by Carlos Velloso.