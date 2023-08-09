Rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Daystar Peterson, as the Canadian rapper is really called, was already found guilty by a jury in December of shooting and wounding his fellow rapper. Prosecutors had demanded thirteen years in prison against Lanez, 31.
