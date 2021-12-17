An Asian driver betrayed his employer, who runs a store for the trade and repair of mobile phones, and plotted with another person a plan to rob the store, and they attacked him together inside, tied his hands and feet and put a sticker on his mouth to prevent him from calling for help. The crime, leaving other defendants involved in the possession of the stolen items, which include 158 phones, in addition to 21,000 dirhams and 1,000 dollars.

After examining the case, the Dubai Criminal Court ruled, in absentia, 10 years imprisonment against the first and second defendants, five years against the third defendant who obtained the stolen items, and three years against a fourth defendant who colluded with the latter. On the 22nd of December.

According to the details of the incident, which was reassured by the court, the first accused, who was working as a driver for the victim, planned to steal the latter located in an apartment in International City, and agreed with the second accused to carry out the crime together, and they went to the apartment at one in the morning, intending to attack and rob him, and prepared ropes for that. and adhesive tapes.

The investigations stated that they tied his hands and feet with ropes, and when he resisted them, they wrapped him with an adhesive tape that covered most of his head, eyes, nose and mouth, which led to his suffocation and death. They stole 147 phones, 21 thousand dirhams and 1,000 dollars, and so fled.

She indicated that the second defendant who participated in the crime handed over the stolen items to his cousin (the third defendant) the next day before he fled with the first, the “driver,” to their countries, and asked him to transfer the money obtained from selling phones to him.

For his part, the third accused used a fourth accused to hide the stolen phones, and we buried them together in a sandy area, and the police received a report of the incident, conducted investigations directly and reached the perpetrators of the crime, and the identification and arrest of their third and fourth partners.

The Public Prosecution referred the first and second defendants in absentia for premeditated murder and coerced robbery, and the third and fourth in attendance to the Criminal Court on charges of keeping stolen items and possessing movable funds obtained from the crime. An employee in the shop and the discoverer of the crime said in his testimony to the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that he works with the victim in the shop, which is located in an apartment that the victim uses as a place to sleep as well. Calling him to no avail. He added that they waited for about two hours and then entered the apartment to find its contents scattered, and the victim was under the “sofa” bound hands and feet, and his face was gagged with adhesive tape. that preceded the incident.

For his part, a witness from Dubai Police said that he interrogated the third defendant, and admitted that his cousin (the second defendant) informed him of his plan to rob the shop with the driver of the victim, so he agreed to dispose of the stolen goods for half their value, as he used to do previously with the second defendant, and he also admitted that he used the The fourth accused for hiding stolen phones in a sandy area.

For its part, after examining the case, the Criminal Court did not heed the description of the accusation of premeditated murder, pointing out in the rationale of its ruling that the manner of its implementation shows that he did not intend to kill the victim, but rather restrict and paralyze his movement, stressing that the correct adaptation of the incident is a felony of assault that led to death.

The court did not turn away from denying the third and fourth defendants or the defenses of their lawyers in light of its conviction of their confession at one of the stages of the case and its reassurance about the evidence proving their involvement in the charges against them.



