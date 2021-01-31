The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled a 10-year prison sentence for a Gulf Arab who was convicted of facilitating the use of a psychotropic substance to another person, and seized in his possession 11 bags and a tissue roll containing 440 grams of the drug methamphetamine and other types of drugs, in addition to the accusation of abuse, and was arrested along with another person who was in Abnormal condition inside a car, and he took out his own handling tools.

A witness from Dubai Police said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that reliable information was received by the General Department for Drug Control regarding the suspect’s possession of a quantity of crystal drug for the purpose of promotion.

He added that a working group was formed to determine the whereabouts of the accused in the Al-Quoz region, and to reach there he was seen in a car, and he was raided and arrested, and he was accompanied by another person in an abnormal condition who was referred to a misdemeanor court.

He pointed out that the accused voluntarily took out drug use tools and a quantity of narcotic substances, in addition to an electronic balance.





