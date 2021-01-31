The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled a 10-year prison sentence against a Gulf Arab who was convicted of facilitating the use of a psychotropic substance to another person, and seized in his possession 11 bags and a tissue roll containing 440 grams of methamphetamine and other types of drugs, in addition to the accusation of abuse, and he was arrested along with another person who was In an abnormal condition inside a car, take out the abuse tools on his own.

A witness from Dubai Police said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that reliable source information was received by the General Department for Drug Control regarding the suspect’s possession of a quantity of crystal drug for the purpose of recreation in exchange for money, and that he lives in the Mankhool area.

He added that a working group was formed to locate the suspect in the Al-Quoz area, and to get there he was seen in a car, and he was raided and arrested, and he was accompanied by another person in an abnormal condition who was referred to the misdemeanor court.

He explained that the accused voluntarily took out drug use tools, a quantity of narcotic substances and tablets, in addition to an electronic balance. He also found, inside a black pencil case, abuse tools and a quantity of “Crystal” drug, and he was also guided to his residence, where he found another quantity.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

