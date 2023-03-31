After 10 years of fight against pancreatic cancer, the Italian Forrest Gump passed away at the age of 50: the emotional farewell to Andrea Spinelli

After 10 years of fierce struggle and living life to the fullest, he passed away Andrew Spinelli. The man was 50 years old and in 2013 he was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer. Since then he has started walking around Italy and Europe, earning the nickname of Forrest Gump. Her struggle and his emotions had been told on her blog and in two books.

It was 2013 when Andrea, just 40 years olddiscovered that he was suffering from a very aggressive and inoperable form of pancreatic cancer.

Instead of breaking down he chose to spend his remaining time (the doctors had only given him a few weeks) doing what he loved most, walk.

Those weeks turned into months, then years. And those few steps have become thousands of kilometers throughout Italy first and then in the rest of Europe.

His deeds, his character, his will to live, all told on social networks, on a blog and in two books, both published by Ediciclo Editore, they have given over the years hope and strength to many cancer patients.

Yesterday morning, after a month of hospitalization in the Cro di Hospice Avianoin the province of Pordenone, Andrea Spinelli it is gone forever.

Andrea Spinelli’s last post

To give the sad news he thought about it right there Publisher’s Building:

Andrea Spinelli, a friend, left us this morning. With great affection we greet him with his words: ‘Being aware of having a serious illness, but at the same time knowing that I am strength for others in my same condition, makes every step I take and every pain endured, joy of living and reason. Life, whether it’s short or long, is still a quick passage, understanding that you have given it meaning even when everyone thinks it has no meaning, means having made it. I gave meaning to my life when it exploded.’

Last March 18th instead he had written his last words in a post published on his social channels. Here they are below: