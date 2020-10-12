The Uruguayan forward of Barcelona Luis Suárez and his wife, Sofía Balbi, renewed their wedding vows this Thursday in Uruguay, in a ceremony attended by world soccer stars such as Argentine Lionel Messi. The celebration, after a decade of marriage, was held in a luxurious tourist complex in Barra de Maldonado, near Punta del Este, a vacation area located about 130 kilometers east of Montevideo.

Fans wearing shirts from Barça and other clubs came to the entrance of the complex to greet the players, the agency France Press confirmed. From a space arranged for the press to take photos, it was possible to see the presence of Suárez’s teammates at FC Barcelona: the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and the Argentine Lionel Messi, who attended with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and the eldest son of the couple. The two families are good friends, and even Roccuzzo and Balbi tried to start a business in Barcelona a couple of years ago: a shoe store, which closed less than two years after its opening.

Lionel Messi, with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their eldest son, Thiago. EITAN ABRAMOVICH AFP

According to local media, the Brazilian star Neymar also arrived in Punta del Este on a private plane to attend the party, which was attended by around 160 people.

“It is an important day for us,” said the FC Barcelona player when he posed for the cameras and thanked the journalists present “for the privacy” that the couple enjoyed in the days before the party. In addition, the Uruguayan striker highlighted “all the effort” he made when he was little of “walking a lot” and “going through difficulties” in order to get to where he is.

Balbi, for his part, pointed out that there are “a lot” of differences between the wedding they celebrated ten years ago and the renewal of vows this day, including the presence of their three children, Delfina, Benjamin and Lautaro.

Barcelona footballer Luis Suárez with his wife Sofía Balbi during the vow renewal ceremony on December 26 in Montevideo. Federico Anfitti EFE

In a statement delivered to the nearly 70 accredited journalists, during the ceremony officiated by a priest, Suárez and Balbi exchanged “openwork alliances with their respective names, made with white gold and diamonds.” In addition to musical shows by the Colombian singer Karol G and Argentine Pablo Lezcano, the night featured fireworks. According to the Efe agency, waiters and other staff close to the party were prohibited from using mobile phones or addressing guests.

After speaking with the press in a tent located next to the Fasano hotel, where the meeting was held, Suárez, dressed in a blue Dolce & Gabanna suit with a white shirt and dark tie, and his wife, dressed in white from the Spanish firm Yolancris, entered the enclosure, from where fireworks were launched.

The history of Suárez and Balbi, who will celebrate their ten years of marriage, was born in their adolescence and is full of encounters and misunderstandings. The couple met when the player was 14 years old and soon after became boyfriends. A member of a large family, the forward, who began working as a street sweeper to help the difficult family finances, found in Sofia the reason to flee from a difficult environment and he succeeded thanks to football.

She became “a containment for my life and for my head,” the player told ESPN Brazil in November 2013. When Balbi moved to Castelldefels (Barcelona) Together with her parents, Suárez concluded that the only possibility of seeing her again was to become a professional footballer and play in Europe.

In 2006 he managed to move to the Dutch Groningen, his first stage in European football, and asked his now in-laws to let his 16-year-old girlfriend go to the Netherlands to live with him. His career continued at Ajax and then Liverpool. FEu at Anfield, with 82 goals in 133 games, where he revealed himself as a great player and from there he was transferred to FC Barcelona. The couple married in 2009 and have three children.

The press release also points out that all the gifts received were donated to the Pérez Scremini Foundation, which works for the cure of childhood cancer in Uruguay.