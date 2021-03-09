Ten years after the accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, a UN report states that it is not possible “to demonstrate an increased incidence radiation sickness “, although he mentions the rise in thyroid cancer cases among young people, which he nevertheless blames on other factors.

“It has not been documented no adverse health effects among Fukushima residents that it is directly attributable to radiation exposure from the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, “says the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (Unscear).

According to the experts of Unscear (in its acronym in English), it has not been possible to “demonstrate an increase in the incidence of radiation sickness” due to the accident. happened on March 11, 2011 in Japan.

Of course, the detailed report of about 250 pages talks about a rise in thyroid cancer cases among children and young people, which he attributes to the massive use of modern diagnostic methods to detect problems in this gland.

A meter marks the level of radiation in reactors 3 and 4 of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant one year after the tragedy. Photo EFE

In addition, it highlights the psychological and social impact, such as the evacuation of the population from the most affected areas, which also caused health problems in the affected area.

The Fukushima disaster occurred due to a strong 9.0-point earthquake and the tsunami that followed and flooded the plant with water, unleashing a nuclear meltdown.

Reassuring message

In its report released in Vienna, Unscear assures that the radiation doses from Fukushima were such that “It is unlikely that future health effects attributable to radiation exposure are discernible. “

According to the experts at Unscear, this concept of “discernible” refers to the improbability that current scientific methods can demonstrate an increase in the future incidence of a disease from this radiation.

In no case, do they point out, that possibility is ruled out or downplayed to the suffering associated with those eventual cases.

The document essentially confirms the conclusions and the reassuring message that this body of the UN system already issued in 2013, and that has now been completed with more studies, data and analysis.

Reactors 1-2 at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, northeast Japan. Photo EFE

The new information, together with previous research, allows you, for example, to ensure that some levels of radiation received by the population they were lower than those initially calculated.

Furthermore, Unscear maintains that, to date, “there have been no reports of an excess incidence of leukemia in children or adults among the residents of Fukushima. “

Different is the specific case of the increase in thyroid cancer among children, confirmed with data but to which this UN body gives another explanation.

“This excess does not seem to be associated with radiation exposure, but rather the result of the application of revision procedures with highly sensitive ultrasound“, argues the Unscear.

The Committee goes on to say that the testing of hundreds of thousands of children and adolescents, using very sophisticated techniques, revealed the prevalence of thyroid problems in the population that had not been previously detected.

The high incidence is due to what Unscear qualifies as “hyper diagnosis”, which has revealed many cases of thyroid cancer that would never have been located without these tests, nor would they have caused symptoms or death in those affected.

Social impact

The Unscear also recalls the social impacts of the accident that, although outside its field of action, “are important to understand the broad health implications of the accident “.

Thus, he points out that among those who were evacuated after the accident, there are data of increases in obesity, kidney problems, diabetes mellitus or high blood pressure, among other disorders, something that is associated with stress and change of life before radiation.

“The psychological effects were especially evident among the evacuees, and included stress, anxiety, depression, drinking problems and adverse effects on psychological health among children and their mothers, “lists the Unscear, noting that these diagnoses have been decreasing over time.

In addition, several studies have shown evidence that evacuation increased mortality among the elderly.

The report confirms the calculations previous that radioactive emissions to the atmosphere were between 100 and 500 PBq (petabecquerels) of iodine 131 and between 6 and 20 of cesium 137.

The Unscear compares these figures with those of the 1986 accident at the Chernobyl power plant, in the then Soviet Union, and which together with the one in Fukushima is the only nuclear disaster that has reached level 7 on the scale that measures these events.

In Chernobyl (today Ukraine) 1,760 PBq of iodine 131 and 120 PBq of cesium 137 were shot into the atmosphere.

The report highlights that, unlike what happened in Chernobyl, most of the radionuclides released in Fukushima fell on the sea, which contributed to reduce the impact on the residents of the area.

In this sense, the Unscear recognizes that even today radioactive elements are still being dumped into the Pacific Ocean, although the rate is decreasing.

At sea

According to this report, the concentration of cesium 137 in seafood has fallen rapidly in Japan.

If in 2011 41% Of the samples captured offshore near Fukushima had levels above safe maximums, by 2015 that percentage had dropped to a marginal 0.04%, the authors of the document say.

Regarding animal life, they continue to consider “unlikely” that there have been regional impacts due to a direct relationship with the radioactivity emitted during the accident, although it does consider it possible that “individual organisms” have been affected.

“Some studies have indicated substantial impacts on certain groups of wildlife, but these studies remain subject to some doubt,” the report concludes.

Source: EFE

