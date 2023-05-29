Cody Walker, brother of the late Fast & Furious actor, has become a father for the third time and has named his son Paul

Last April 30th Cody Walkerbrother of the late actor Paul, who died in a terrible accident traffic occurred in 2013, he became a father for the third time. At the time of his birth, the man decided to pay homage to his brother, giving his third son the name of Paul.

It was the November 30, 2013 when the world of cinema received terrible news. Actor Paul Walker was killed in a car accident in Valencia, Santa Clarita, California.

The star of the famous film saga of Fast & Furious he was aboard a Porsche and the car crashed into a concrete post, only to catch fire.

In a few months will be the tenth anniversary of that terrible day and Cody, the actor’s brotherdecided to pay homage to him with a beautiful gesture.

Cody Walker’s dedication for his brother Paul

Cody Walker, also an actor, was recently interviewed by the magazine People and revealed to be became a father for the third time.

Him and his wife Felicia Knox have welcomed the third child into their home, but the news that caused a sensation is not that of the birth of the child, but the first name that the two have chosen for him.

As they did at the births of the other two children, once again the two discovered the sex of the baby on the day of birth. And that’s when she saw that he was a little boy that Cody had the inspiration.

Cody explained to People that this year, in November, will be exactly 10 years since the passing of his brother Paul, so he thought the time had come. His child, therefore, his name will be Paul Walker.

A tradition, that of the name Paul, which has been going on since four generations in the Walker family and that Cody wanted it to continue further.

It’s not the first gesture Cody Walker makes to honor Paul’s memory. In fact, the 35-year-old also created the Fuel Festa traveling motor festival, which collects funds in each stage which are then turned over to the Reach Out World Wide.

The latter is a non-profit organization created by Paul Walker in 2010 after the terrible earthquake that devastated Haiti, which deals with providing assistance to peoples who suffer very serious losses following natural disasters.