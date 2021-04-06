The remembered model and driver Patricia Miccio died 10 years ago, on April 6, 2011, after a long battle against the breast cancer. Had 56 years.

The presenter and model had a extensive trajectory that was divided between the catwalks and the television studios.

Miccio began his career as model, and came to wear the clothing of internationally recognized designers. Her profession quickly introduced her to the television world, where she participated in various commercial. His face reached the cover of the most important magazines in the country such as Gente, Para Ti and Caras, among others.

In 1987, by the hand of producer Ernesto Sandler, Miccio came to “Very useful”, the legendary program dedicated to women. It was there that she reached the peak of her career as a driver, going through different cycles and going through all the channels.

In a great professional moment, Patricia fell ill with breast cancer. “It gave the feeling of being the perfect woman, the super woman. And yet cancer crossed my path to redefine everything“, declared at the time.

In 2000, after fighting cancer for the first time, Miccio wrote Attitude and acceptance to face the disease, an autobiographical book that made reference to the disease.

“I I will never lower my arms, I am a willful of life. And I am going to beat this disease again, “the driver had affirmed. She quickly became an emblem in the fight against breast cancer by exposing her condition and recounting her experiences along this long road.

On April 6, 2011, after more than 10 years of struggle and a tragic relapse that weakened her, Patricia Miccio died at the age of 56. It was her friend Teté Coustarot who confirmed the sad news to the media and defined it as “a lighthouse of other women with the same disease “and” a great fighter. “