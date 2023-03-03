10 years after the death of Hugo Chávez: who was he and what was Venezuela like?
Video
Hello
!, Your email has been verified. Now you can choose the Newsletters you want to receive with the best information.
Welcome
You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
We want you to find the news that interests you the most
Follow your favorite topics in an exclusive place for you.
choose them!
Remember that to see your topics on all your devices, you must update the El Tiempo App.
discover ¨my news¨
An exclusive place, where you can follow your favorite subjects . choose them!
hello!
Here you can also find “My News” and follow the topics you chose in the APP.
Find out how it works!
the last
The fastest way to get up to date.
my news
An exclusive section where you can follow your topics.
edit favorites
Whenever you want, change the themes you chose.
Your favorite themes have been saved!
Now you are following 4 TOPICS
We tell you how it works
THE LAST
The fastest way to get up to date.
MY NEWS
An exclusive section where you can follow your topics.
EDIT FAVORITES
Whenever you want, change the themes you chose.
SEE MY NEWS
I will do it later
Remember that to see your topics on all your devices, you must update the El Tiempo App.
10 years after the death of Hugo Chávez: who was he and what was Venezuela like?Venezuela has experienced a decade of conflict after the death of the socialist leader Hugo Chávez, on March 5, 2013. Ten years after his death, some Venezuelans remember his government with nostalgia and many lament the current situation the country is going through. This is a brief profile on his life and the context for what came after his death.
Julian Espinosa Rojas
Some Venezuelans remember their government with nostalgia and many lament the situation in the country. Account of what happened on March 5, 2013.
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
Access to newsletters with the best current news.
Comment the news that interests you.
Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
Leave a Reply