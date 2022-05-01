On a day that should revolve around two minutes of silence, there was a remarkable amount of noise in Vorden in the Achterhoek. Even the riot police was on hand, in case things went wrong. All because of a walk along a grave with German soldiers. Ten years after the most controversial commemoration of death in the Netherlands. A look back through the eyes of Wilma Aalderink, the mayor’s wife who was labeled ‘wrong’. “Henk was depicted with a noose around his neck.”

