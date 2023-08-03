Marina couldn’t believe her eyes when she opened the email sent by a man who had received a liver transplant.

Ten years ago Robert Cona he lost his life in a car accident. The man was in the car with his wife to reach the Sicily and spend a few days off. Unfortunately the car in which they were traveling was hit by a lorry.

Marina was miraculously saved from that accident, unfortunately there was nothing to be done for Roberto. Widowed Marina decided to donate her husband’s organs to give someone else the opportunity to live.

Exactly 10 years after that terrible crash, Marina has received an extraordinary email. The sender is a man who was saved thanks to transplant of Roberto’s liver.

“Hi Marina, you don’t know me, let me introduce myself: I’m Luigi and 10 years ago your husband saved my life” This is how the email begins.

“Tomorrow it’s been 10 years since I had a liver transplant at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa. Your husband will always be my angel! In all these years, I have always had a mass celebrated for Roberto, but I only had the courage to write to you now. Thank you very much!”.

In the same email, the man then concluded by writing: “Since December 2013 I’ve been on the computer to track down those who had donated their organs since I was doing photopheresis in Cinisello, I learned that my organ came from Careggi. I was called from the hospital at 20.30 telling me that I had to be in the hospital by 23.30 for preparation”. And again: “My daughter helped me write to you because I couldn’t write due to the emotion I felt. Thanks to her generosity I came back to life. Thanks to you and all of Roberto’s family with a big big big hug “.

Truly an unexpected and beautiful email received from the widow who, reached by Adnkronos, commented: “I suffered a lot, today I am serene, but I had to go through a path of pain elaboration and recovery from the aftermath of the accident that was not easy: you never become a rock”, then she adds: “Today I hope that also for the other transplant recipients that it was so, and that they too are well, and happy”.