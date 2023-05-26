A ten year old girl was shot, one woman and three men murdered, during this Thursday in the city of TijuanaLower California.

The State Investigation Agency announced that it was early in the morning when municipal police officers and paramedics arrived at an address on Géminis street in the neighborhood Sanchez Taboadawhere they located a under ten years old with gunshot wounds.

Later there was a armed assault against a partnerwhere the woman was lifeless while the man was taken to a hospital.

Later, in the Cañón del Padre in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood, authorities located the body of a man murdered.

Two more crimes were recorded in the Los Pinos area, one was that of a man wrapped in a blanket and with traces of violence in the Callejón Zermeño, and the other at the height of the supply center, where another was shot to death.