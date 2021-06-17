A tragic death it happened last Tuesday 15 June, at the hospital of Padua. A 10 year old girl affected by leukemia, is dead in the same hospital, after having contract a bacterium that left her no way out. The parents destroyed by the loss, decided to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office.

A dramatic story, which obviously has broke your heart of thousands of people. It will be only the investigations to clarify what happened to the little girl.

According to the information disclosed by the father, the doctors found that the little girl was suffering from leukemia around the end of 2019. For this reason the health workers of the hospital of Rovigo, they subjected her to all the care she needed.

The little girl was subjected to gods treatments and also a transplant of marrow. The parents however, a short time later, decided to transfer it in the pediatric clinic of Padua.

Their wish was just for the hospital staff to do something for save life of their little girl. However, the drama they never wanted to live. The baby is dead after an agony that lasted some time.

Investigations into the tragic death of the 10-year-old girl

The parents denounced the fact that the little girl has contracted the pseudomonas bacterium, a pathogen that affects people with already very low immune defenses.

According to the mother and father, the doctors did not realize this in time pathology and they treated her when she was too late now. Consequently they decided to submit one complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Padua.

The investigators, given the situation, have ordered the autopsy on his body. This exam will have to try to shed light on the tragic death.

The purpose is precisely to understand if there was one negligence by doctors. In addition, it will also be necessary to understand if his body already fragile and weak, did not make it to overcome this too serious difficulty.