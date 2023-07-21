Tragedy in Sardinia. A 10-year-old girl drowned in the sea in Oristano. She was on the shoreline playing with the two sisters. At that moment the wind was very strong and the waves were very high. Unfortunately she found herself in difficulty and was no longer able to return to shore. The 118 health workers could not help but ascertain his death. Another sister, on the other hand, is hospitalized: her conditions are serious.

Photo source from Pixabay

The incident took place in the city of Tresnuraghes, in the province of Oristano, in Sardinia. The 10-year-old girl lost her life on the afternoon of July 20, 2023, in the seaside area of ​​Porto Alabe.

According to what emerged, the little girl was playing on the shore. With her were her two older sisters aged 15 and 17. Suddenly, a tidal wave overwhelmed them and dragged them into the water. She didn’t make it to the surface.

Three o’clock sisters were at the seaside with a family friend who has never lost sight of them. In fact, when she saw her current dragging them away, she immediately called for help.

A tourist immediately dared the sea to help them, as well as a lifeguard and then also a patrol boat from the Bosa Port Authority. They were excited moments, then the bitter discovery of body of the child now lifeless.

Photo source from Pixabay

10-year-old girl drowned in the sea in Oristano: the rescuers could do nothing to save her very young life

There was nothing to do for the 10-year-old girl. Her body was recovered by the Coast Guard, now lifeless. The Harbor Master’s Office instead brought one of the two sisters back to shore, while the third was rescued by the lifeguard and the tourist who intervened.

Photo source from Pixabay

The 15-year-old girl is now hospitalized with drowning syndrome. While the 17-year-old sister had no worrying consequences. Only 2 months ago the three girls lost their mother.