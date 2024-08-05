A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized in serious conditions at the Niguarda hospital in Milan after being bitten by her family’s dog, a bull terrier.

The attack occurred late yesterday afternoon, Sunday 4 August, in Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese. The dynamics of the incident are still unclear.

According to what has been reconstructed so far, the little girl’s father intervened to save her and, in doing so, stabbed the dog in the chest, which is now hospitalized in a veterinary clinic.

The 118 paramedics intervened on the scene and transported the little girl to the hospital by helicopter.

The local police are working to ascertain any responsibilities that would make it necessary to open an investigation file.

