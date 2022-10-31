Home page World

The story of the small Hallee from Australia is really encouraging. Doctors said that she would never be able to walk again, despite this she now completed a triathlon.

Brisbane – 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run. For many people, that alone sounds like pure exertion. Anyone who regularly skips jogging or going to the gym will certainly have difficulties completing this triathlon at all. For the ten year old Hallee out Australia this is not a problem, although she suffers from a malformation of her spine. The congenital impairment “Spina bifida” does not allow your spine to develop properly. But that doesn’t stop Hallee from running the triathlon.

Australia: “People are starting to understand that Hallee is capable of anything.”

When Hallee was born, doctors informed her mother that her daughter might never walk properly. And in fact, to this day she has no feeling in the waist or below the knees. She only gets vibrations through her body, like her mother told the Australian TV station Channel Seven reported. “Her brain and coordination are impaired, and there is obviously a lot of muscle and nerve damage,” explains mother Christine McCoombes.

So actually not the best conditions to complete a triathlon. But Hallee doesn’t let that stop her and her mother says proudly: “People are starting to understand that Hallee is capable of anything.”

Ten-year-old Australian swims using only her upper body strength

The ten-year-old completed her triathlon in the Australian state of Queensland and even became Australian champion. It’s hard to believe: the girl can’t kick her legs when she swims, but instead uses the strength of her upper body to move forward. If that gets too strenuous, she switches to the supine position. It seems that Hallee is a real fighter. It’s not always easy for them. As she says: “Sometimes it’s hard after surgeries and it’s hard to get out of my wheelchair.”

Hallee has his sights firmly set on the Paralympics

Triathlon alone is not enough for Hallee. She also runs hurdles and holds six Australian records there. The ten-year-old will turn 16 in 2028, when she could take part in the Paralympic Games. And she has that in mind and is training hard for it. With this willpower, all sports enthusiasts can already prepare to see Hallee in the green and gold Australia jersey at the Paralympics to see.