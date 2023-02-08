The access of polluting cars to cities is increasingly restricted, but the park / gets old. Q.

Not only in Spain the vehicle fleet is aging. The whole of Europe also registers

an increasingly aging fleet of vehiclesdespite the fact that, at the same time, the number of low-emission plug-in electric cars is increasing.

This has been denounced since the

Vehicle Manufacturers AssociationACEAarguing that, as in the case of vans and trucks, the Euro 7 regulation (more restrictive than Euro 6 and which is expected to come into force at the end of this year) will have a “marginal impact” on the time to reduce NOx emissions from cars.

According to his statistics, he

cars bought before 2014 and, therefore, prior to the Euro 6 polluting emission regulations (currently in force), in 2025 they will account for around 60% of the fleet in the European Union and will be responsible for 43% of the total emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx ) in the region.

The organization has advocated renewing the fleet of cars in the EU that are

prior to Euro 6given that it has indicated that it is a measure that will have a greater impact on the reduction of NOx and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions than implementing the Euro 7 standard as currently proposed.

According to the environmental organization

Transport&Environment pollution limits for cars set 15 years ago “remain largely unchanged, despite technological advances” which, in his view, is particularly problematic for highly toxic oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and particulates that cause pollution. most deaths from air pollution.

Regarding the future Euro 7 regulations, this organization considers that “without greater ambition in key aspects, the proposal runs the risk of greenwashing

current polluting vehicles like Euro 7 clean, hurting air quality and confusing consumers.” They further argue that »the electric car boom in Europe could come to a standstill, jeopardizing the sale of 18 million electric vehicles« according to the latest report from the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E).

European regulations on clean mobility have allowed sales of plug-in vehicles to increase, which already represent a fifth of the total market. However, the objectives proposed for the period 2022 and 2030 are according to ecologists “too weak”. This could lead to

the generation of an additional 55 million tons of CO2 pollutionmore than the total annual vehicle emissions in Spain.

In the case of Spain, the automobile sector would hardly contribute to the objective of reducing the country’s emissions by 37.7% by the end of the decade. For this reason, T&E and ECODES maintain that, if

not setting more ambitious targets after 2025 –among which would have to be included an intermediate objective for 2027 and an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions produced by vehicles by 2030–, it will be very difficult for Member States to achieve their climate and decarbonisation objectives committed for this decade.