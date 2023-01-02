Home page World

Split

A 10-year-old boy has been stuck in a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe in Vietnam for two days. The rescue work has so far been unsuccessful.

Hanoi – Horror accident in Vietnam: A ten-year-old boy fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe and has been stuck in it for two days. According to Vietnamese media reports, the accident happened on Saturday at a construction site in the southern province of Dong Thap. Despite extensive rescue work, it was not possible to rescue the child from its narrow prison by Monday morning (local time), the news site reported Vietnamnet.

Concrete pipe accident: 25 centimeters in diameter — boy trapped in a confined space

The tube only has a diameter of about 25 centimeters. “No one would have thought that a youth could be trapped so deep in the pillar because the space within is only as wide as an adult’s hand,” the newspaper quoted as saying VnExpress one of the rescuers.

Vietnam: A 10-year-old boy has been stuck in a concrete pipe for two days. (symbol image) © IMAGO

Horror accident: No statements about the state of health of the ten-year-old

The emergency services repeatedly pumped oxygen into the pipe. Nothing was initially known about the condition of the child. At first the boy had probably called for help, according to the media. “The concrete pipe is too narrow for us to tell how deep the boy is,” said Tran Van Gioi of the local police. “It’s also impossible to say anything about his health.”

Vietnam’s Prime Minister: Authorities should take all possible measures to rescue

The helpers wanted to try to soften the earth around the concrete in order to pull the pipe out of the ground using a crane. The attempts initially failed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has also gotten involved in the drama and instructed the authorities to do their utmost to save the child. (dpa)