A 10-year-old boy was shot dead in the southern French city of Nîmes on Monday evening. The shooting is said to be drug related. This is written by various French media and has been confirmed by police sources. Images of a gunman in Nîmes are circulating on social media.

The shooting took place on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the southwest of Nîmes. The boy was in the car with his uncle, who was also shot. Police were called to multiple gunshots outside a building and discovered a dozen shell casings at the scene.

A little later, a man with his two cousins ​​arrived in a car at the university hospital of Nîmes. He himself had been shot three times, but was not seriously injured. The youngest occupant, aged 10, died of a gunshot wound to the back. The other child, who was in the back seat, was unharmed.

The shooter or shooters are still on the run, police sources said.

Fifteen accounts

In the Pissevin district where the fatal shooting took place, a 39-year-old man was also shot dead in a drug case in January. According to the most recent figures, fifteen settlements have taken place in the district in recent years.