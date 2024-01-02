He killed a peer after shooting him with his father's stolen gun: the 10-year-old boy was stopped by the authorities

The story occurred in the United States, but in the last few hours it has gone around the world through social networks. A 10 year old child he shot a peer with the stolen gun found in his father's car. Unfortunately the minor didn't make it. His name was Keith Frierson.

The 10 year old boy and his father Arkete David, 53 years old, were stopped by the local authorities. The officers found the victim on the ground, in the street, dying. The alarm was raised by some residents, after heard shots last Saturday, around 4.30pm.

The boy was immediately transported to hospital, where doctors they tried to do what they could, unfortunately without success. Shortly afterwards they were forced to declare his death.

The investigators tracked down the 10-year-old boy and his father thanks to witnesses

After listening to some witnesses, the police officers discovered that the two responsible for the crime, after opening fire, had run to hiding in an apartment not very far away. Thanks to the detailed stories of those who saw the heartbreaking scene, they got to the father and son. It is not yet clear whether the two children knew each other and what prompted a 10-year-old boy to take his father's gun. The investigations are still ongoing.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time in the United States that a minor has committed a crime after stealing a parent's gun. In 2023 alone they were much more than 1600 minors who died following gunshot wounds.

The news shocked the whole world. Imagining a 10-year-old child with a gun in his hand, opening fire on a peer, is almost impossible. Yet it happened. The investigators have not yet released any further information. They will have to now listen to both versions, especially that of the father. According to some witnesses he was at the crime scene together with his son.