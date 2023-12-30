A ten-year-old boy in the province of Taranto lost three fingers due to the sudden explosion of a homemade firecracker that he had purchased shortly before from a woman who was tracked down and reported. The episode occurred on December 28th. The boy lost the thumb of his left hand and two fingers of his right hand.

The child, initially taken to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto, was then transported to the Bari Polyclinic where he was admitted to the plastic and reconstructive surgery department. Other illegally detained fireworks were found in the woman's home.

Not an isolated case, as unfortunately often happens close to New Year's Eve. In these hours there is news of a 28-year-old boy seriously injured in Anzio, and currently in intensive care, hit in the head by the explosion of a firecracker. According to an initial reconstruction, it was a friend of the victim who threw the firecracker which accidentally hit the 28-year-old in the head.

Meanwhile, the seizures of illegal barrels by the Guardia di Finanza in view of the New Year continue in these hours: 105 thousand fireworks were confiscated in Milan and its hinterland alone, for a total of 3.7 tons; over 310 thousand in Rome, for a total of approximately 6 tons.