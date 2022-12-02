10-year-old boy kills his mother for not buying him a toy

10-year-old boy kills his mother because she didn’t buy him a toy: this happened on November 21st in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States.

According to what was reconstructed by the police, the child would have asked his mother to buy him a virtual reality viewer. When the woman refused, the little boy went to his mother’s bedroom, where the gun was hidden, and then joined her in the basement.

Here, he opened fire, killing his mother. After the murder, the boy logged into his mother’s Amazon account and ordered a headset.

When questioned by the police, the boy first claimed that it had been an accident, then partially admitted to the murder, claiming that he only took the gun with the intention of frightening his mother.

According to reports from some relatives, the little one had already had turbulent behavior in the past. Once he would have set fire to the furniture of the house through a balloon filled with flammable liquids while on another occasion he would have made a puppy fly by pulling it by its tail.