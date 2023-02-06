Tuesday, February 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

10-year-old boy is a sensation in networks for his interviews with NFL players

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

kid interviews nfl
Photo:

Instagram (@jeremiahoneandfive)

Jeremiah Fennell will be a guest reporter for the Super Bowl this year.

A 10-year-old boy has won the hearts of Americans with his curious interviews with football players.

The small Jeremiah Fennellthrough the social networks managed by his mother, has made his passion for reporting known.

It is about a little boy who has caused a furor on social networks due to his great talent for interviewing players from the National Football League (nflfor its acronym in English).

See also  NFL: Justin Herbert suffered a rib cartilage fracture; the chargers have it day to day

They recently went viral on USA two of his videos where he talks to davante adams and Josh Jacobs, both NFL stars.

The minor, in addition to having great charisma, has trained as a reporter for an independent channel that seeks to give visibility to young people who want to become sports reporters.

The players who were interviewed by Fennell were impressed with his ability to speak and perform well in front of the cameras, even at his young age.

In fact, his talent and the virality of his work earned him an invitation as a correspondent for the Pro Bowl Gameswhich is the game of famous NFL sportsmen.

Within the framework of that event, the little boy also had the opportunity to speak with Maxx Crosby, another player in this sport, who also gave him a poster in which they told him that they would take him as a guest of the team Las Vegas Raiders to the super bowl next February 12.

The organizers of the event confirmed to local media that the boy will have the opportunity to do what he is passionate about on the red carpet of the final of the national championship.

See also  The host team disappoints and Ecuador dreams of opening the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Little Fennell has become a sensation on social networks, and in his posts on Instagram, where he already has more than 43,000 followers.

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#10yearold #boy #sensation #networks #interviews #NFL #players

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

It is revealed how Marvel's Midnight Suns has done in sales

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result