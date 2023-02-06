10-year-old boy is a sensation in networks for his interviews with NFL players

A 10-year-old boy has won the hearts of Americans with his curious interviews with football players.

The small Jeremiah Fennellthrough the social networks managed by his mother, has made his passion for reporting known.

It is about a little boy who has caused a furor on social networks due to his great talent for interviewing players from the National Football League (nflfor its acronym in English).

They recently went viral on USA two of his videos where he talks to davante adams and Josh Jacobs, both NFL stars.

The minor, in addition to having great charisma, has trained as a reporter for an independent channel that seeks to give visibility to young people who want to become sports reporters.

The players who were interviewed by Fennell were impressed with his ability to speak and perform well in front of the cameras, even at his young age.

In fact, his talent and the virality of his work earned him an invitation as a correspondent for the Pro Bowl Gameswhich is the game of famous NFL sportsmen.

Within the framework of that event, the little boy also had the opportunity to speak with Maxx Crosby, another player in this sport, who also gave him a poster in which they told him that they would take him as a guest of the team Las Vegas Raiders to the super bowl next February 12.

The organizers of the event confirmed to local media that the boy will have the opportunity to do what he is passionate about on the red carpet of the final of the national championship.

Little Fennell has become a sensation on social networks, and in his posts on Instagram, where he already has more than 43,000 followers.

