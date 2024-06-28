The child would have climbed onto the cover of an artesian well. The cover, however, could not withstand the weight of the little one.

What happened in the province of Syracuse will be remembered for a long time. An inconceivable tragedy and the result of great misfortune. Maybe not just this one. Yesterday was a day marked by a death that many might define as senseless. In the early afternoon of June 27th in Palazzolo Acreide, in the province of Syracuse, he paid a very high price 10 year old child.

The child, unfortunately, fell into a well and died within moments inside the cavity. The victim, just an innocent boy new to life, was taking part in a trip organized by the Anffas “Doniamo Sorrisi” foundation together with his disabled brother. In initiatives for children like these, activities are organized for children with difficulties which often also involve their families, precisely to encourage cooperation between children with disabilities and those who do not have any, at least cognitive or physical ones.

What do they say? first reconstructions of what happened? The child apparently climbed onto the cover of an artesian well. The cover could not support the weight of the child, causing him to fall into the water. The well, contrary to what was known in the first hours after the tragedy, was 15 meters deep, and half full.

The operators of the non-profit organization, after the child’s fall, they immediately noticed the accident and called the firefighters. For the little boy it was already too late at that moment, once he fell into the well. While waiting for help to arrive, the educators attempted to intervene. One of them lowered herself into the well to try to save the child, but she was then also rescued by the firefighters.

The woman is currently still in shock and hospitalized with some bruises, she is still repeating “I didn’t make it”. body of the child was subsequently recovered by fire brigade divers. “We intervened immediately after the distress call. Once they arrived on site, the fire brigade team lowered themselves into the well and recovered the woman alive, entrusting her to the paramedics. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the child, despite our attempts,” said Ugo Macchiarella, fire brigade commander who coordinated the rescue operations.

The dynamics of the accident remain to be verified and for this reason an investigation has been opened. An autopsy will be performed on the child’s body in the next few days to establish the exact causes of death. The Syracuse prosecutor’s office is investigating manslaughter against unknown persons and ordered the seizure of the area. For what happened, as a sign of respect and mourning, the celebrations in honor of the patron saint of Palazzolo Acreide, San Paolo, have been suspended. “At 10 p.m. we invite all citizens to participate in the prayer vigil for the little boy in the Basilica Cathedral,” the parish priest announced.