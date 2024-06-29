The woman who went down the well in an attempt to save Vincenzo was bare-handed, preceding the help, which arrived after about two hours.

We cannot fully understand the tragedy of Vincenzo Lantieri, the child who died yesterday in Palazzolo Acreide, in the province of Syracuse, after falling into a 15 meter deep well. The child was in a rural area with his little brother on a trip.

Today, like yesterday, everyone is speechless. The mother of the child he expressed his immense pain on Facebook, with great participation and condolences under the photo of his son.

My heart stopped with yours in that damned well. I love you, my Vincenzo.

The autopsy on the child’s body will probably be performed tomorrow, as ordered by the prosecutor of Syracuse, Sabrina Gambino, to coordinate the investigations of the Carabinieri. With the autopsy, the registrations in the register of suspects will also be triggered. Under investigation are the owner of the land and the operators responsible for supervising the children. Among them, certainly the 54-year-old woman who, when the alarm arrived, desperately tried to save little Vincenzo who fell into the well, an attempt, unfortunately, in vain.

The investigation by the Syracuse Prosecutor’s Office, still involving unknown persons, is for manslaughter. The people present in the summer campbelonging to the Anffas social cooperative for disabled children, will be listened to, and an attempt will be made to reconstruct the moments preceding the tragedy.

Palazzolo Acreide is still in shock, due to the tragedy of little Vincenzo, the celebrations for San Paolo Apostolo, the patron saint of the municipality, have been suspended. It is likely that there will be city mourning on the day of the child’s funeral. A witnessSalvatore La Rosa, told Tgr Sicilia that the child, after falling into the well, had managed to talk to his parents, asking for help. The woman who lowered herself into the well was bare-handed, preceding the rescue team, which arrived after about two hours, a time that could have made the difference.

On Facebook, the V. Messina institute, attended by the child, expressed its condolences in a message on social media: “The school community is shocked by a very serious loss: the premature death of one of our primary school students. A deep and unjustifiable pain that affects all of us. We hold each other in respectful silence and with a feeling of closeness to his family, classmates and all those who were his friends.”