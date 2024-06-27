According to initial information released, the child is said to be ten years old and the well is said to be about six metres deep.

The body would have been recovered but, unfortunately, lifeless. There were moments of great tension in the province of Syracuse, where they were trying to perform a real miracle to save the life of a child. In fact, according to the first information coming from the very limited sources available, the little boy fell into a well in Palazzolo Acreide.

Sources from the small town in the Syracuse area, subsequently confirmed also by ‘Fanpage’, indicate how the child fell into a well but for reasons that are still unknown. It is not known whether it was damage to the ground or whether the child simply fell badly due to distraction.

Also a woman she would go down into the well to make sure of the child’s presence. The woman, however, would have already been recovered. The child’s recovery was more complicated, an operation that took some time.

The firefighters are on site, engaged in rescue operations of the child. A helicopter, the “Drago 148”, took off from Catania Fontanarossa airport to provide the necessary support to the operations.

TO Palazzolo AcreideIn these minutes, anguish reigns. We are talking about a tragedy that occurred in a rural area, just outside the center. According to the first information released, the child is ten years old and the well into which he fell was approximately six meters deep. For this emergency, all specialized departments of the Fire Brigade were mobilized, including speleologists and divers. The mayor of Palazzolo Acreide, Salvo Gallo, was also at the scene of the accident and was closely following the complicated rescue operations.

Update, body recovery

We must report the worst possible outcome for the 10-year-old boy who fell into the well. The body would have been recovered But unfortunately, lifeless. The tragedy, in the province of Syracuse, had the entire town of Palazzolo Acreide holding their breath for the child who fell to the bottom of this cavity about 6 meters deep. The dramatic event took place in the Falabia countryside. As confirmed by the sources to Fanpage.it, the little boy has died but the circumstances are still to be ascertained. The type of cavity in which the child ended up is not known, nor whether there was a failure.