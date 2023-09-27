According to authorities, a ten year old boy died Monday night at Miami FloridaUnited States, after shoot yourself with a firearm in an alleged accident that occurred inside the family home.

(Also: Accident in the United States: a two-year-old boy shoots and kills his pregnant mother).

The events occurred around 8 pm (local time), on Monday, September 15, inside a home in North Miami.

The police authorities responded after receiving an emergency call. Cherise Gause, North Miami Police Chief, confirmed in a press conference that the child, whose identity is withheld, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but passed away.

“All the circumstances will be investigated, how it happened and where the weapon was at the time of the incident,” explained the police chief.

This is a tragic accident that we do not want to happen to anyone in our community.

Gause also announced that, after analysis, the injury of the minor seemed to be “a self-inflicted gunshot wound“and that apparently it was a accident.

“This is a tragic accident that we do not want anyone in our community to experience. This is something that we certainly it can be avoided If we practice secure storage of firearms, especially when there are children,” said the police chief.

The gun with which the minor apparently shot himself is registered in the name of the child’s father, who was in the house at the time of the event.

(You may be interested in: Texas: boy accidentally fires a shotgun and kills his 8-year-old brother)

The North Miami police chief noted that, so far, there are no charges pending and have not been carried out arrests. However, the state attorney’s office is investigating the case.

Is this an isolated case?

The accident is the second incident involving a firearm involving a minor reported in a short time, according to local television. CBS4.

According to information from the Miami-Dade County police, last Sunday, a three year old girl suffered a bullet wound in one hand after picking up a gun, apparently ‘self-inflicted’.

Ron DeSantis at the Republican debate. See also Migration: Colombian couple dies while trying to reach the United States

Orlando Young, relative of the 23-year-old minor He was arrested and faces chargesaccording to the local media.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantissigned a regulation in April that allows carrying a firearm without the need for permission state.

It’s about the HB 543which came into force in July and made the state of Florida the twenty-sixth state in North America to enact this legislation.

(Also: Republicans sink law to control domestic terrorism in the US).

Thanks to the Second Amendment of the US Constitutionthe people are granted the right to possess and carry firearms, either discreetly or openly, under the term of ‘constitutional bearing‘.

Before these laws, Floridians needed permits to carry guns in public, however, requirements were removed.

According to data released by NBC6 television, almost 3 million people in Florida they have a permit hidden weaponsCurrently, the state has around 22 million inhabitants.

Gun violence: a problem to be solved

According to the human rights organization International Amnestyviolence with firearms is that which is committed with elements such as pistols, shotguns or semi-automatic rifles.

It is estimated that more than 600 people due to violence perpetrated with firearms. According to data from the organization, of these deaths, approximately two-thirds occur in only 6 countries: Brazil, the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, India and Colombia.

On the other hand, platform calculations Gun Violence Archivehave reported that in 2023, there have been 20,910 deaths due to gun violence in the United States.

According to the database, there have been 331 mass shootings, 11,748 suicides and 9,162 homicides, unintentional shootings and other causes.

Among the deaths, it is indicated that 136 children from 0 to 11 years old died and 323 have been injured.

LAURA NATHALIA QUINTERO ARIZA.

EL TIEMPO SCHOOL OF MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.

*Note made with information from EFE

Read more news…