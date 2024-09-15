Tragic episode in Sassari: a 10-year-old boy was crushed by a gate in the countryside: the rush to the hospital and the trauma

A cry of pain pierces the silence of the countryside of Viziliu, at the gates of Sassari. A child of just 10 years old is in serious condition, crushed by the weight of an iron gate. The tragedy occurred this morning, shortly after 12, in a house in the area, leaving an entire community suspended in anguish. It is a story that strikes even more deeply, because it comes a few hours after the dramatic death of Gioele Putzu, also just ten years old, crushed to death by a soccer goal in Ozieri. Two innocent lives broken or marked by absurd events, which leave one speechless.

A 10-year-old boy was involved in a dramatic accident: trapped in a gate, he suffered facial trauma

The tragedy happened in a few moments, fast and inexorable. The relatives, present in the villa, were attracted by a terrible noise. The heart immediately stopped beating regularly: the child was there, under the gate, trapped and without strength. In a desperate rush, the relatives lifted the heavy structure and freed the little boy, who was lying seriously injured.

In the confusion and terror of the moment, there was no time to waste: they loaded the child into the car and headed towards the nearby neighborhood of The Points, to a bar. Here, with trembling hands and hearts in their throats, they called for help. The 118 ambulance arrived quickly, assigning the little boy a red code. The child’s fate is now in the hands of the doctors at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari, where he is hospitalized in critical condition.

The little boy’s condition is serious. He suffered facial trauma with a deep wound on his forehead, and he complains of severe pain in his spine and pelvis. The doctors, cautious but determined, are keeping him under close observation. Further tests will be necessary to evaluate the extent of his condition.

In the meantime, the police have intervened on the scene of the accident to reconstruct what happened. The causes that led to the gate falling remain unclear, an enigma that adds to an already inexplicable tragedy. Perhaps a structural failure, perhaps carelessness.

The community of Sassari, already affected by the tragic loss of Gioele, is now united in a silence full of prayers and hopes for the child. Two similar tragedies, which occurred in such a short time, that, affecting two such young lives, leave us shocked.