Udine, a 10-year-old boy seriously burned: he was playing on a pitch with his friends

A 10-year-old boy was burned while playing on a pitch in the company of some peers. It happened in Taipana, a small town in the province of Udine, on the afternoon of yesterday 12 February. The 112 agents and 118 rescuers rushed to the scene.

According to initial reports, the boy suffered first and second degree burns on his hands, face and chest. But the dynamics of the accident are still to be clarified. The Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Cividale del Friuli are investigating the case, who intervened on the spot and collected the first testimonies of those present.

However, it seems that the kids were playing with firecrackers. A sudden flame would have fully invested the little one. This was declared to the agents by the mayor of Taipana. The helicopter, which landed shortly after near the pitch where the events would have taken place, immediately transported the child by air to the Burn Center of the Padua hospital, a reference center for the area for severe cases of burns.