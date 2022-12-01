Home page World

Of: Nicholas Noack

Split

In Jennings, Missouri, a ten-year-old woman helped her mother give birth. (Symbol photo) © Oscar Carrascosa Martinez/IMAGO

Ten-year-old Miracle helps her mother give birth to her sister and acts surprisingly calmly. The girl is mainly celebrated online, but there is also a discussion.

Jennings (USA) – Necessity is the mother of invention. The ten-year-old Miracle from Jennings, Missouri, USA, must have thought the same thing when she had to step in as a kind of “midwife”. The reason: Her pregnant mother suddenly went into labor and the expected child didn’t plan to wait any longer. A trip to the hospital was no longer an option.

Instead, the daughter, who remained surprisingly calm, picked up the phone and dialed 911. According to the news portal Today She told 911 dispatcher Scott Stranghoener, “Hi, I think my mother has gone into labor.”

Daughter Miracle tells her birthing mother, ‘Don’t sit on the toilet’

From then on, Stranghoener gave instructions to the ten-year-old, which she passed on to her mother. These included “Don’t sit on the toilet” or “Mom, they said lie on your back in the middle of the bed or on the floor”.

But the mother, Viola Fair, had difficulty following the instructions. At first she couldn’t lie down. Daughter Miracle then placed towels and blankets under her mom’s body and spoke soothingly, “It’s okay, mom, it’s okay.” Meanwhile, she said to Stranghoener, “I think her water has broken,” before exclaiming euphorically, “She’s coming, she’s coming!”

Miracle finally managed to convince Fair to lie down before the child’s head saw the light of day. The 10-year-old continued to act according to the emergency protocol and was instrumental in helping her mother with the birth. She then wrapped her newborn sister in a clean towel, being careful not to tangle the umbilical cord around the baby’s neck. Then the paramedics, who had arrived in the meantime, took over. The newborn girl was named Jayla. She was born on October 22 – three weeks earlier than originally planned.

“You did a great job, little mouse”

The ten-year-old temporary midwife was celebrated online for her courage. “Awesome girl, it’s an extraordinary story for me,” one woman wrote on Facebook. Another wrote: “You did a great job, little mouse, helped mom a lot.”

On the other hand, a discussion flared up about the extent to which women could easily bring a child into the world on their own. One woman wrote: “It doesn’t really need anyone to give birth, except for the woman herself. The woman does it instinctively on her own. Unfortunately, they are often no longer allowed nowadays.” Some people probably don’t think about possible complications. In any case, for ten-year-old Miracle it will always remain a special experience in her life. That’s for sure.

There are always extraordinary stories about births. Last reported BW24 about a case where the woman didn’t realize she was pregnant until she gave birth.