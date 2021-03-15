For those people eager to achieve achievements, they are always looking to complete titles in the shortest possible time so that the benefit is maximized, but, to make it easier, we bring you 10 Xbox Game Pass games to achieve achievements easily.

These achievements you already know that transform into points for XboxSo, whether you are a completionist or not, they can add a good handful to your current counter, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

It should be said that everything depends on the ability of each and everyone, they will not be as easy as they are for everyone, but go ahead, you have to try.

10 Xbox Game Pass games to get achievements fast

1. Surviving Mars

This Mars city building video game is always a headache, but for many people it is relaxing to build and colonize the red planet. This sci-fi strategic challenge allows to build domes and infrastructures, investigate new possibilities and use drones to unlock more elaborate ways to model and expand your settlement.

It seems easy, but choosing a specific space agency is not, what if it is easy is to achieve its achievements, since it can take us from one hour to two, and we already have all of them complete.

2. Fractured Minds

It is a short and immersive artistic game that touches on topics such as anxiety or mental disorders, in a well-cared way and accurately measuring the message to be transmitted. Get ready to experience different symptoms of different mental pathologies, and also to achieve achievements in record time.

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Welcome back to the new and improved Freddy Fazbera’s Pizza! Now with new friends to entertain young people and people who are not so, “enjoy” watching the surveillance cameras, but do not relax, these cute dolls will not hesitate to stalk you as soon as they have the opportunity. Also a title that offers us achievements in a short period of time, which is more appreciated than the scares that await us.

4. Astrologaster

Shakespeare’s London has never been so much fun, we will play the role of Doctor Simon Forman as we treat our patients through astrology. This story is based on a somewhat ridiculous background, but that will get us the odd smile, and it should be noted that our decisions will have their consequences, in addition will give us all your achievements quickly and efficiently.

5. Subnautica

This underwater adventure game consists of a beautiful open world that we can explore. We will create equipment, we will pilot submarines and we will raffle off the wild fauna to delight ourselves with the landscape, do not lose sight of the coral reefs, volcanoes and all those caves that encourage us to get lost. To achieve all its achievements we can take an hour, if we are agile in clear water.

6. Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

This great classic with improved graphics and sound will not only give us a good amount of achievements in a short time, but it will also hit the target of nostalgia and those times when the Age of Empires strategy amazed us. With over 40 hours of gameplay and modernized mechanics, 4K graphics, 8-person multiplayer battles, and a host of new features, it’s the best time to step into the wonders it has to offer.

7. Endless Legend

Okay, you have a city, a population that will give everything for you, and faithful soldiers and we hold on, your power and your magic must be enough to keep them all alive. Grow food, build industries, advance science and magic, and become one of the most powerful leaders on the planet. You will also be one of those who will achieve faster achievements, since achieving all of them will not take us long, which is appreciated. Survive, leader.

8. The Gardens Between

In this title, the manipulation of time is crucial. Accompany Arina and Frendt, two great friends, enter several islands that seem to be taken from thousands of dreams, and are full of objects from their childhood. We will discover and investigate the meaning of friendship, in addition this title will be a great friend, because it has several easy-to-achieve achievements, and it won’t take us long to complete them all. Explore this mysterious kingdom, while you manipulate time at will in its different puzzles.

9. The Walking Dead: Michonne

Live the story of this iconic character from the world’s most famous zombie series. We will delve into its history through some graphics taken from a comicHaunted by her past, she has to deal with regret and a loss that will mark her for life. During this 3 episodes in miniseries format we will provide much more content about Michonne and a good handful of very easy to achieve achievements.

10. Full Throttle Remastered

Learn the story of Ben Throttle firsthand, this mythical leader of a motorcycle gang known as the Polecats, who finds himself embroiled in a motorcycle and death plot. Full Throttle returns with a remastered edition in which players we can enjoy hand-designed high resolution 3D imagesas well as improved music and sound. It is possible to switch between the classic and remastered modes in case you feel nostalgic, if you are a fan of Sons of Anarchy do not hesitate to launch yourself into this adventure, which will give you achievements everywhere in about two or three hours, easy and simple.

