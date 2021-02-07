The Emirates Space Agency announced the selection of 10 winners to join the first round of the “Arab Space Geniuses” program, the first intensive scientific training program of its kind in the Arab world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched, last July, the “Arab Space Geniuses” program supervised by the Emirates Space Agency, in conjunction with the successful launch of the Hope Probe in the first Arab space mission to explore Mars.

The program aims to incubate and nurture a distinguished scientific elite of Arab talents and scientific talents, from young men and women in the Arab world, to prepare and train them in the field of space science and its technologies to contribute their experiences and innovations to the space sector in the region, and to benefit from the unlimited professional and scientific prospects of this sector in the future. And to enhance the orientation of their societies and countries to build a knowledge economy based on innovation.

The Arab Space Excellence Program has received more than 37,000 applications from those wishing to join its first session. The program includes three tracks: the Talent Track, the Graduate Studies Track, and the Experts Track.

The Talent Path provides an opportunity for talented school students in the Arab world to learn more about the field of space, its sciences and technologies, which greatly contributes to refining their talents, preparing them and directing them to enter this vital field.

The postgraduate track provides an opportunity for talented Arab students in the fields of science and technology to study space science and technology, by offering educational scholarships to obtain master’s or doctoral degrees at the United Arab Emirates University, and the winners will have the opportunity of practical training in space research and development centers and laboratories in the UAE.

The expert track has been allocated to the category of scientists and specialists, and workers in the field of space or related fields, who are able to contribute to the development of space science and technology, including the design and manufacture of satellites, and the processing of space data, based on technical standards and conditions that suit the nature of each project.

The announcement of the names of the winners comes after an evaluation by the committees that consisted of scientists, researchers and academics specialized in their fields, to choose the most qualified to join the three tracks of the program, as the registration requests were subjected to screening and evaluation processes by committees, each of which specializes in one of the three tracks, according to the approved rules and conditions, To select 15 winners to join the Arab Space Genius Program, three for the postgraduate track, seven for the talent track, and five for the experts track.

In the process of evaluating candidates to join the talent track, the conditions were that the candidate’s scientific average was not less than 90%, that he had effective efforts in voluntary and scientific activities, and was passionate about the field of space. As for the postgraduate course, the evaluation was done according to the results of the cumulative scientific average and the result of the language test. And the personal interview, and with regard to the expert track devoted to the category of scientists, specialists and workers in the space field, the evaluation processes were carried out according to the main scientific specialization, years of practical experience, and the nature of the projects that have been worked on, in addition to evaluating their performance in the personal interview, noting that the selected elite will be selected Later in this path, it will work on a satellite project, which will be manufactured at the National Center for Space Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, in coordination and cooperation with the Arab Group for Space Cooperation, or in any other space centers in the country.

The Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri, confirmed that the Arab Space Genius Program aims to embrace the most prominent Arab scientific talents and minds, translate their passion for space science and develop their ideas, by providing appropriate specialized training, and contributing to the promotion and supply of the industries sector Satellite TV in the Arab world, through optimal investment in young Arab cadres, which reflects the vision of the UAE that any Emirati achievement is an achievement for the Arabs, and any Arab achievement constitutes a force of public benefit to the region.

The 10 winners

The selected winners in the Talent Track are: Mohamed El-Sayed Subaie (17 years), Salah El-Din Jalal (17 years), Nuran El-Sayed (16 years) from the Arab Republic of Egypt, Nuran Al-Youssef (16 years) and Fatima Al-Abdullah (16 years) from Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Zakaria (15 years) from Algeria, and Muhammad al-Jroub (16 years) from Jordan. As for the winners in the postgraduate track, they are: Maria Muhammad from the Comoros, Muhammad Abdul-Jawad from Syria, and Asma al-Mismari from Saudi Arabia.

Record turnout

The “Arab Space Geniuses” program witnessed a record turnout from those wishing to join it, amid great interaction from all over the Arab world. Egypt topped the list of applicants for registration with 19,391 applications, followed by Iraq (6,447 applications), Algeria (4,836 applications), and Morocco ( 3107 applications), the UAE (692 applications), Jordan (681 applications), Palestine (422 applications), Syria (406 applications), Tunisia (370 applications), and Saudi Arabia (361 applications).

