Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Space Agency announced the selection of 10 winners to join the first round of the “Arab Space Geniuses” program, the first intensive scientific training program of its kind in the Arab world.

The Arab Space Excellence Program has received more than 37,000 applications from those wishing to join its first session, and the program includes three tracks: the Talents Track, the Graduate Studies Track, and the Experts Track.

The selected winners in the talent track are: Muhammad Al-Sayed Subaie (17 years), Salah El-Din Jalal (17 years), Nuran Al-Sayed (16 years) from the Arab Republic of Egypt, Nuran Al-Youssef (16 years) and Fatima Al-Abdullah (16 years) from Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Zakaria (15 years old) from the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and Muhammad al-Jroub (16 years old) from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

As for the winners in the postgraduate track, they are: Maria Muhammad from the Republic of the Comoros, Muhammad Abdel-Jawad from the Syrian Arab Republic, and Asma Al-Mismari from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement of the names of the winners comes after an evaluation by the committees that consisted of scientists, researchers and academics specialized in their fields to choose the most qualified to join the three tracks of the program, as the registration applications were subjected to screening and evaluation processes by committees, each of which specializes in one of the three tracks according to the approved rules and conditions, in order to choose 15 winners to join the Arab Space Genius Program, 3 for the postgraduate track, 7 for the talent track, and 5 for the experts track.

The process of evaluating candidates for joining the talent track included that the candidate’s scientific average should not be less than 90%, have effective efforts in volunteer and scientific activities, and be passionate about the space field. As for the postgraduate track, it included the results of the cumulative scientific average, the result of the language test and the personal interview, and for the expert track for the category of scientists, specialists and workers in the space field, the evaluations were conducted according to the main scientific specialization, years of practical experience and the nature of the projects that were worked on, in addition to evaluating their performance. In the personal interview, noting that the selected elite who will be selected later in this path will work on a satellite project. The “Arab Space Geniuses” program had witnessed a record turnout of those wishing to join it amid great interaction from all over the Arab world. Egypt topped the list of applicants for registration with 19,391 applications, followed by Iraq (6,447) applications, Algeria (4,836 applications), and Morocco (3107). Requests), the UAE (692 applications), Jordan (681 applications), Palestine (422 applications), Syria (406 applications), Tunisia (370 applications), and Saudi Arabia (361 applications).

Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, emphasized that the Arab Space Genius Program aims to embrace the most prominent Arab scientific talents and minds, translate their passion for space science and develop their ideas by providing appropriate specialized training, and contribute to strengthening and supplementing the space industries sector in The Arab world through optimal investment in young Arab cadres, which reflects the vision of the UAE that any Emirati achievement is an achievement for the Arabs, and any Arab achievement constitutes a force for public benefit to the region.

Her Excellency said: This program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, aims to empower and build the capacities of Arab students interested in studying space sciences, in addition to motivating and inspiring them to pay attention to this sector. It embodies the role of the UAE and its initiatives aimed at investing in Arab minds for the good of the people, especially in areas related to innovation, the knowledge economy and the space sector.

For his part, Dr. Eng. Muhammad Nasser Al-Ahbabi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, emphasized that the Arab Space Genius Program is an intensive scientific program to train Arab youth competencies in space technologies and sciences, and the program aims to nurture an elite of promising Arab talents and talents from within the Arab world. To encourage them and develop their talents.