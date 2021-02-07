The Emirates Space Agency announced the selection of 10 winners to join the first round of the “Arab Space Geniuses” program, the first intensive scientific training program of its kind in the Arab world, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in July Al-Mady, under the supervision of the Emirates Space Agency, coinciding with the successful launch of the Hope Probe in the first Arab space mission to explore Mars.

The program aims to incubate and nurture a distinguished scientific elite of Arab talents and scientific talents of young men and women in the Arab world, to prepare and train them in the field of space science and its technologies to contribute their experiences and innovations to the space sector in the region and to benefit from the unlimited professional and scientific prospects of this sector in the future, and to enhance Orientation of their societies and countries to build a knowledge economy based on innovation.

The Arab Space Excellence Program has received more than 37,000 applications from those wishing to join its first session. The program includes three tracks: the Talents Track, the Graduate Studies Track, and the Experts Track.

Trails fit the capacity

The Talent Path provides an opportunity for talented school students in the Arab world to learn more about the field of space, its sciences and technologies, which greatly contributes to refining their talents, preparing them and directing them to enter this vital field.

As for the postgraduate course, it provides an opportunity for Arab students talented in the fields of science and technology to study space science and technology by offering educational scholarships to obtain a master’s or doctorate degree at the United Arab Emirates University, and the winners will have the opportunity to have practical training in space research and development centers and laboratories in the UAE.

The expert track has been allocated to scientists, specialists and workers in the space field or related fields who are able to contribute to the development of space science and technology, including the design and manufacture of satellites and the processing of space data based on technical standards and conditions that suit the nature of each project.

The ten winners

The selected winners in the talent track are: Muhammad Al-Sayed Subaie (17 years), Salah El-Din Jalal (17 years), Nuran Al-Sayed (16 years) from the Arab Republic of Egypt, Nuran Al-Youssef (16 years) and Fatima Al-Abdullah (16 years) from Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Zakaria (15 years old) from the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and Muhammad al-Jroub (16 years old) from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

As for the winners in the postgraduate track, they are: Maria Muhammad from the Republic of the Comoros, Muhammad Abdel-Jawad from the Syrian Arab Republic, and Asma Al-Mismari from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Evaluation by specific criteria

The announcement of the names of the winners comes after an evaluation by the committees that consisted of scientists, researchers and academics specialized in their fields to choose the most qualified to join the three tracks of the program, as the registration applications were subjected to screening and evaluation processes by committees, each of which specializes in one of the three tracks according to the approved rules and conditions, in order to choose 15 winners to join the Arab Space Genius Program, 3 for the postgraduate track, 7 for the talent track, and 5 for the experts track.

The evaluation process included the candidates for joining the talent track, so the conditions were that the candidate’s scientific average should not be less than 90%, that he had effective efforts in voluntary and scientific activities, and had a passion for space. As for the postgraduate track, the results of the cumulative scientific average, the result of the language test and the personal interview, and for the expert track for the category of scientists, specialists and workers in the space field, the evaluation processes took place according to the main scientific specialization, years of practical experience, the nature of the projects that were worked on, in addition to evaluating their performance in the personal interview. That the selected elite that will be selected later in this path will work on one of the satellite projects that will be manufactured at the National Center for Space Sciences at the Emirates University in coordination and cooperation with the Arab Group for Space Cooperation or in any other space centers in the country.

Record turnout

The “Arab Space Geniuses” program has witnessed a record turnout of those wishing to join it amid great interaction from all over the Arab world. Egypt topped the list of applicants for registration with 19,391 applications, followed by Iraq (6,447) applications, Algeria (4,836 applications), and Morocco (3107). Requests), the UAE (692 applications), Jordan (681 applications), Palestine (422 applications), Syria (406 applications), Tunisia (370 applications), and Saudi Arabia (361 applications).

Passion for space science

The Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri confirmed that the Arab Space Genius Program aims to embrace the most prominent Arab scientific talents and minds, translate their passion for space science and develop their ideas by providing appropriate specialized training, and contributing to the promotion and supply of the space industries sector in the Arab world. Through optimal investment in young Arab cadres, which reflects the UAE’s vision that any Emirati achievement is an achievement for the Arabs, and any Arab achievement constitutes a force for public benefit to the region.

Al-Amiri said that this program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to empower and build the capacities of Arab students interested in studying space sciences, in addition to motivating and inspiring them to take an interest in this sector, as it embodies the role of the UAE And its initiatives aimed at investing in Arab minds for the good of the people, especially in areas related to innovation, the knowledge economy and the space sector.





