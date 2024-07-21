The Department of Education and Knowledge launched a survey of parents of students in Abu Dhabi for the academic year 2023/2024, to know their opinions on the quality of education and the school environment. Through it, the department sought to investigate the extent to which students were exposed to bullying during the past academic year, through 10 different forms, most notably physical and psychological violence, in addition to cyberbullying. The survey also sought to identify the role of schools in protecting students and the measures they take to confront bullying.

The 10 instances of bullying included giving money to someone at school because they were threatened, the child being deliberately hit or pushed by other students, the child staying home because they felt unsafe at school, the child being physically attacked on school grounds, the child being threatened by other students, other children constantly and intentionally excluding the child from participating, making fun of the child, students constantly spreading rumors about the child, students taking or destroying things belonging to the child, and the child being bullied or threatened online by other students.

Educators and social specialists confirmed that the questionnaire aims to measure the prevalence of bullying and its accompanying factors among school students, and its most prominent forms with the aim of developing educational plans to confront it based on the actual cases that were monitored, in addition to identifying the schools that witnessed the most bullying cases and how to deal with them, noting that the focus on bullying in the questionnaire is due to its prevalence among school-age children, and the resulting short- and long-term harmful effects on the physical and psychological health of the victims.

They pointed out that there is an urgent need to identify some of the factors that contribute to the spread of bullying behaviour among school students, and to determine the negative effects resulting from practicing bullying behaviour or falling victim to it, whether on the psychological health of students, or on social relations within the family, in the school environment, and on students’ academic performance.

They stressed the importance of taking serious steps to implement effective interventions against bullying and develop programs and policies to combat bullying within school walls, obligating schools to implement clear procedures to prevent bullying, increasing students’ awareness of this phenomenon, supporting partnerships between students’ parents, teachers, social and psychological specialists in schools to disrupt bullying circles, motivating spectators to participate positively to stop these negative practices, and contributing to a positive school climate.

They pointed out that families have a major role in confronting the phenomenon of bullying, by building their children’s self-confidence, teaching them problem-solving skills, and encouraging them to share their ideas and experiences to discover any involvement in bullying behaviors early and motivate them to expose and confront it, in addition to reducing their tendency to participate in such behaviors. They suggested obligating schools to integrate the definition of bullying and its most prominent forms into school activities and spreading awareness about the issue of bullying, showing videos about bullying and how to deal with it, and how students can defend themselves and others when faced with any assault or bullying, combating negativity, disclosing any bullying acts they witness themselves and ways to seek help, in addition to training students to share their ideas about the right ways to interact with others, with the aim of helping develop their social skills and informing them of the importance of speaking up when they or anyone they know is being bullied and seeking help.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that schools, according to the Child Protection Policy, are obligated to protect students while they are under the care of the school from all acts or aspects of negligence that constitute physical abuse, psychological abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect or bullying, and to monitor and support students who may have been subjected to such abuse or neglect, and to confirm that all school employees are authorized and charged with reporting cases of abuse or suspected abuse, whether occurring on or off school campus.

She pointed out that schools and their principals are considered guarantors of the students’ right not to be subjected to abuse and neglect, and the school principal is considered to have agreed to play the role of guardian for all students while they are under the school’s care and must bear the consequences of this role, stressing that all students have equal rights to enjoy protection, safety and security in all public and private schools.

Family vigilance

Social workers called on parents to be vigilant and to notice any signs that their children are being bullied, such as anxiety or psychological distress, isolation, and unwillingness to go to school. They pointed out that if you believe that your child is being bullied, you should reassure the child and contact the school immediately, avoid dealing with the bully’s parents, and avoid encouraging the child to respond to bullying with fighting or counter-bullying.

They stressed the need to protect students in schools from all forms of bullying, including bullying related to physical appearance, bullying related to home conditions, bullying related to physical health conditions, physical bullying, emotional bullying, sexual bullying, cyberbullying, bullying related to race, religion and belief, in addition to bullying related to nationality, gender or culture.