On the railway in the Amur Region, 10 freight cars with coal derailed. This was announced on Sunday, February 28, at the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“On the territory of the Skovorodinsky district, on the stretch Bolshaya Omutnaya – Sgibeevo of the Trans-Baikal railway, 10 wagons of a freight train loaded with coal descended. Seven of them are rollover. The track gauge is violated in both directions. At present, there is a delay in the movement of four long-distance passenger trains, ”the ministry said.

In case of a delay of more than 4 hours, train passengers will be provided with free meals.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are no victims and no threat to environmental safety. Operational groups of rescuers are working at the stations.

The population is being informed about changes in the train schedule. More than 60 people were involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident, more than 20 pieces of equipment were involved, including two emergency recovery trains.

On February 18 in the Amur Region, 25 cars with coal derailed. The incident occurred in the Skovorodinsky district of the region on the stretch of the Angarich station – the Jiktanda station of the Trans-Baikal railway.