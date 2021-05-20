During the first five months of this year, the municipality of Dibba Fujairah issued 10 violations against farms whose workers did not comply with the decision to prevent the burning of residues, waste, leftovers, and weeds inside farms, and throwing agricultural waste in places other than those designated for them.

Farm fires in the Emirate of Fujairah and its affiliated regions decreased by 11% during the past year, and the Civil Defense Department dealt with eight farm fires last year, without recording any injuries or deaths, compared to nine fires in the year before last, according to the annual statistical book issued by the Fujairah Center. For statistics.

The Director of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Hassan Al Yamahi, confirmed that the municipality has dealt with 12 complaints from individuals regarding random dumping of farm waste, fires, and sewage leakage, indicating that the municipality seeks to reduce the burden on farmers, and allowed farm waste to be taken to the waste sorting station without Prior permit, the service is provided free of charge to farms.

He pointed out that the municipality is enhancing the awareness of farmers and workers on how to get rid of waste, and in the event that workers do not meet the requirements for disposing of waste and burning it randomly, warnings will be issued against those who violate them, and if the violation is repeated, a fine will be imposed on the owner of the farm.

The municipality stated that farm fires are a result of the accumulation of farm waste for long periods, which leads to its decomposition by bacteria, and may lead to self-ignition if the appropriate conditions are provided.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

