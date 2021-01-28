Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Council for Digital Quality of Life has defined 10 values ​​and behaviors within the Charter of Positive Digital Citizenship Values ​​and Behaviors, which includes a set of principles aimed at enhancing the quality of digital life and consolidating the foundations of a safe digital society.

Through its official website, the Council called on all societal groups to participate in the commitment and commitment to values ​​and behaviors, which enhance the environment of the digital world, especially with the continuous and rapid changes in the era of digital governance, artificial intelligence and smart cities, imposing the need to communicate the values ​​of the Emirati society that is characterized by tolerance and coexistence. And noble human values ​​and pluralism.

The Council grants an electronic participation certificate for the signatories of the charter through its official website, as the social media platforms have witnessed, during the past two days, wide community interaction by citizens and residents, who confirmed their participation in the charter, based on the importance of social responsibility and the spirit of integration between the various segments, to improve the quality of life Digital, enhancing the pattern of benefiting from them and confronting and addressing negative behaviors.

The list of values ​​includes 10 behaviors represented in the Emirati legacy by adhering to loyalty to the state, for a person to be a model for the Emirati values, customs and traditions and humanity in the digital world, the value of the digital reputation by representing the nation the best representation and defense of the state’s gains and reputation in the digital world, and the value of respecting others through respect Their privacy and intellectual property, not bullying them or causing harm to their work or digital identity, and the value of positive investment by using the digital world to develop skills, keep abreast of developments and anticipate the future, to achieve the vision of the UAE.

The list of values ​​also includes the value of good treatment by promoting the values ​​of solidarity, social sympathy and positive treatment, the use of social media platforms wisely, the value of digital privacy by ensuring the protection of personal information and not publishing it and preserving the privacy of others, and the value of the credibility of publishing by ensuring the credibility of the content that is published Or what a person receives from others and referring to reliable sources, in addition to the value of responsibility and systems, through the responsibility to deal with the digital world and respect the laws and rules governing this.

Digital Ethics

The list of values ​​contained in the charter includes the value of digital ethics through effectiveness in reducing content that conflicts with moral and human values, and the value of balanced use, by maintaining physical and psychological health, and adjusting the time between the virtual and real worlds.