1- What was the building that collapsed like?



-Just facing the sea and in an exclusive area of ​​Miami Beach, the Champlain Tower complex has 12 floors and about 130 apartments, of which 55 collapsed on Thursday morning. Used as permanent homes or accommodation for travelers, they were valued, on average, at about $ 700,000. The three tower condo located at 8777 Collins Avenue has all kinds of amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, sauna and business center.



The search through the rubble at Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, this Friday. Photo: AP

2 -When was it built?



-The complex was built in 1981. In Florida, every 40 years, all buildings are required to undergo a recertification process, and show the authorities a series of documents that prove that the place is suitable for operation. This tower is in the process right now.

3 – Was it in spare parts?



Precisely, within the framework of this recertification, some repairs were being made in the building, especially on roofs and terraces. “Work was being done to meet the 40-year standard. We have a strict building code since Hurricane Andrew for updates and improvements, ”explained Sally Heyman, Miami-Dade County inspector, as quoted by the BBC network.

The Champlain Towers building Source: Google Earth

4 – Could these works have caused the collapse?



Various experts ruled out that the repair work had caused the collapse. A real estate agent who sold properties in that tower told the newspaper The Miami Herald that the Champlain Towers complex was “in good condition” and that “repairs were just beginning” for its recertification. According to the Herald, the neighborhood association recently hired an engineer to perform changes to the electrical system and other structural improvements necessary to obtain the new permit, but work had not yet started.



Rescue teams among the ruins of the Champlain Tower, in Florida, this Friday. Photo: AP

5 – What hypotheses are used about the causes?

Peter Dyga, president and CEO of the Florida East Coast Association of Builders and Contractors, told CBS Local 10 News that there is likely a conjunction of “multiple factors” and that “it will take years of research and learning” to determine what happened. “This simply does not happen without the concurrence of multiple things that come together to make this a tragedy,” he considered.



Debris hangs from the partially collapsed building in Surfside, Miami Beach. Photo; AFP

6 – Was the salt spray responsible?



The architect Julio González Montaner, who has been building in the area for 15 years, considers that structural failure would be the most likely cause. “Possibly, almost certainly, it is that the iron in a column has deteriorated”, explained the expert to Clarion. Explain that salt spray is very corrosive. It attacks the iron bars that are inside the concrete and nullifies their ability to resist weight. The passage of time and the lack of maintenance collaborate so that the process of breakthrough deterioration. Still in the field of assumptions, Montaner points out that a column may have collapsed in a highly exposed area, such as the ground floor.



The causes of the collapse in Miami are for now a mystery. Photo: AFP

7 – The building was sinking?



According to a report made last year, which emerged this Friday, the Champlain Towers South were slowly sinking for decades, to a rate of about 2 millimeters per year between 1993 and 1999. However, one of the study’s authors, Shimon Wdowinski, a professor at Florida International University (FIU), told CNN that he did not know “if the collapse was predictable.” By itself, “the collapse would not cause the collapse of a building,” he explained in a statement released by the university.

8- Problems on the ground in Miami?

-Some architects interviewed by CNN indicated that construction work was being carried out in the area that may also have removed the soil. As traditionally occurs in late spring and early summer, heavy rains were recorded in the Miami-Dade area and authorities warned that many soils were saturated with water. Florida’s coastal area, with porous and permeable terrain, is among the most affected in the country by climate change and has areas that are frequently flooded by rising seas. But the truth is that nobody knows if this could be a cause of Thursday’s tragedy.



Searching for victims under the rubble will likely take several days. Photo: AFP

9 – Cracks?



In addition, it emerged now, in 2015, a resident sued the condo association for failing to repair the cracks in the exterior wall of her unit. NBC News cited a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County. The owner, who was not identified, said the cracks were due to water damage. The court documents pointed out that the cracks were a structural problem, so the association was responsible for the cost. Cracked walls or movable foundations can be indications that subsidence affected the stability of a building. The USA Today Matthys Levy, consulting engineer, professor at Columbia University, and author of “Why Buildings Fall Down: How Structures Fail.”

10- Flood in the garage?



A survivor of the collapse, who was on the 11th floor, Janet Agüero, told how she managed to get out with other survivors of the building, and said that “the garage was always flooded.” The woman used to stay with her family in that building during her vacations. When asked if they had noticed any signs of poor condition of the place, he replied: “The only thing I had seen that it was not well was the garage, whenever we have come, it was flooded and there was paint that was not good.” And he added: “But you think that a garage is not something that has to look pretty. No one is going to think that something like this is going to happen in the garage ”.

CB