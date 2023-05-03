Mexico.- Despite the fact that many parents take it lightly, there are those who do take a lot of time to choose the name of their children, especially considering that it will be one of their first letters of introduction to the world. , hence We will give you 10 unusual biblical names for girls in Mexico.

There are many names, although it is common for there to be some that are repeated more frequently than others, which is why it is not at all out of the ordinary for us to know at least one person with the same name as ourselves. name.

Recently, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) released the list of the most popular girl names in 2022, that is, the names that were given the most to babies born in the past year.

in the match names like Sofía, Fernanda and Ximena stand outas well as others, so if you are pregnant and you are looking for a slightly more original name for your baby, a good option is to search the Bible.

10 unusual female biblical names in Mexico to give your baby

Despite the fact that there are widely used biblical names, such as Jesus, Joseph, Mary and Santiago, there are others that, although they may have been used more in the past than today, are currently not very common.

So if you are looking for your little girl to stand out from the rest from her first day on Earth, then we give you 10 girl names taken from the Holy Scriptures and that are not at all common in Mexico:

jezebel

Tamar

Yesbeth

Shunem

there

athaliah

naamah

Eitana

Dorcas

jemima

For your part, on the opposite side, here you go 10 Most Popular Biblical Girl Names:

Maria

Carmen

Ana

cupcake

Sarah

Eve

Rebeca

Ester

Miriam

Isabel

If you want to give a greater meaning to the name that you will give your future daughter, you can read in the Bible the history of some of the women mentioned above, and you will surely be surprised by the role they played in their time, but not only in the present. good sense, so pay attention before going to the Civil registration from your town.