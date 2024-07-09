Nowadays, supermarkets, fast food restaurants and homes are flooded withUltra-processed foods (UPF)characterized by their high content of saturated fats, added sugars and additives.

These products, highly addictive for their flavor and practicality, have dincreased obesity rates worldwide and, according to a recent study, could even shorten our lives by more than two decades.

What are ultra-processed foods and why are they so harmful? UPFs are distinguished by having been subjected to multiple industrial processes and contain a large amount of artificial ingredients that are not found in natureAmong these ingredients we can find colorants, preservatives, sweeteners, emulsifiers and flavor enhancers.

His high in added sugars, saturated fats and salt It turns them into highly tasty and easy-to-consume products, which in turn generates a strong dependence on the consumer.

Top 10 Culprits:

Sugary drinks

Packaged snacks (chips, etc.)

Cookies

Fast food

Sweetened cereals

Sausages

Processed meats (sausages)

Chicken Nuggets

Cakes

Ice creams

An alarming study:

Researchers at the National Cancer Institute in the United States analyzed the eating habits and health of more than half a million adults over a 23-year period.

The results were alarming: those with the highest UPF consumption were 10% more likely to die prematurely from any cause, mainly from heart disease and diabetes.

Although the study mentioned is based on data from almost 30 years ago, experts agree that the current situation regarding UPF consumption is even more worrying.