Oleksandr Senkevich, head of the regional administration, added that among the dead were nine killed in the bombing in the evening.

“Today, a total of ten people were killed during the bombing and 46 were wounded,” he said in a video clip posted on social media.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded in most regions of Ukraine, according to a reporter for “Sky News Arabia”, on Tuesday.

He reported that sirens were heard in the cities of Cherkassy, ​​Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnitsky, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Zakarpattia.