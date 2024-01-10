An Emirati humanitarian aid convoy dedicated to the residents of the Gaza Strip arrived at the Rafah crossing, as part of the annual winter campaign “You are the Warm Hands” launched by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority as part of “Operation Gallant Knight 3.”

The convoy preparing to enter the Gaza Strip consists of 10 trucks containing about 1,650,000 pieces of winter clothing and blankets to keep warm to face the extreme cold during the winter, especially for those in camps that lack many of the necessities of life.

This campaign comes in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, by providing urgent aid to the Palestinian people, working to alleviate the humanitarian conditions, and alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children.

This rapid response to the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip reflects the UAE’s humanitarian and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian brothers through a humanitarian journey full of giving, which reflects the UAE’s fraternal positions and its firm approach to supporting brothers in various circumstances.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority explained that it will allocate a large portion of the proceeds from the annual campaign, “You are the Warm Hands,” to help many children and families during the harsh winter, as the Authority has allocated a donation item in its campaign specifically for the people of Gaza.

The Authority called on philanthropists to participate in the campaign, indicating that the donations will be material and distributed among different categories in value, including the winter campaign in Gaza 30 dirhams, winter clothing 200 dirhams, winter campaign 10 dirhams, a heating device 300 dirhams, firewood 300 dirhams, and a parcel. Health care costs 150 dirhams, and a food package costs 200 dirhams.

The Authority has completed its arrangements to enhance the campaign’s activities, receive charitable support, and facilitate the donation process through its platforms and outlets through the website, bank deposits, smart phone applications, text messages, toll-free phone numbers, cash donation boxes, and electronic devices, in addition to deploying the Authority’s representatives in about 175 locations nationwide, especially In commercial centers, markets and various institutions.