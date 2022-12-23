Safes are one of the most commonly sought-after security items that home and business owners invest in every year. These amazing products ensure that your valuables are kept secure and safe. However, there are many varieties of safe, so knowing which one is right for you requires some research. To assist you, here are the ten types of safes you can use to keep your valuables secure:

1. Fire-Resistant Safes

Fire-resistant safes are some of the most popular models on the marketplace today. These quality consumer safes are meant to provide an affordable and secure way to keep your everyday valuables and precious items. If you want to ensure a thief does not get ahold of something near and dear to you, you should invest in a fire-resistant safe today.

2. Burglary Safes

When you think of “heavy-duty” safes, you’re likely imagining a burglary safe. Because of their extremely heavy nature, and their almost impossible to break into build, these safes are fantastic for those who are looking to deter would-be thieves from gaining access to their most prized and valuable possessions. Wills and other invaluable documents are often kept in these safes. They are also perfect for storing loose cash.

3. Jewelry Safes

Whether you’re a professional jeweler or looking to protect your family jewels, a jewel safe is ideal for keeping your valuables secure and properly hidden. Affluent homeowners and business owners around the world frequently invest in jewelry safes to get this all-important job done. In addition to being hyper-secure, jewelry safes are often set apart from other safes by their beautiful, often-intricate designs.

4. Office Safes

Many people fail to realize just how much value there is in office documents, hard drives, and other sensitive business materials. For this reason, office operations often have at least one huge office safe to keep the most valuable and sensitive documents and business materials under lock and key. These safes are made with mechanisms that make them much more difficult to break into than your typical homeowner’s safe.

5. Media Safes

Media safes are truly state-of-the-art and can cost you a pretty penny. But they are absolutely worth it for anyone who is trying to preserve and protect invaluable media files or materials. Because film and many other precious types of media are so fragile, they have to be stored in extremely specific conditions (or they can be irreversibly damaged). Since we’re getting more data-centric as a society today than ever before, the sales of media safes have skyrocketed in recent years.

6. Gun Safes

Guns are essential for home protection. That being said, firearms can become incredibly dangerous in the wrong hands, and losing them can really hit your pocketbook hard. To keep your wallet and body safe, you need to keep firearms stored in a secure gun safe at all times. These safes are fairly simple in their design, but often have extra childproofing features built into them for precaution’s sake.

7. Floor Safes

For homeowners who want a hyper-tricky safe, floor safes are an incredible option. The main way a floor safe differs from other safes on this list is the way it’s installed. By hiding it inside your floor, you make it much harder to spot (and therefore infiltrate). For more cautious homeowners, floor safes can be a dream come true.

8. Hotel Safes

Hotels have the tough job of keeping their patrons’ private information, and valuables safe. For this reason, they invest in hotel-specific safes that are packed with unique safety and security features in many cases. While these safes are much less expensive than your typical safe, they are still hyper-secure. In some cases, hotels will even invest in a multitude of mini hotel safes to put in guests’ rooms (so that they can feel comfortable leaving their valuables behind when they are not physically in their hotel rooms).

9. Drop Safes

Banks, postal offices, and other secure buildings often use drop safes for both security and convenience. These are meant to handle quick deposits, as well as long-term deposits. If you’ve ever kept valuables at a bank or post office then you’ve almost certainly used a drop-style safe in your lifetime.

10. Wall Safes

Similar to floor safes, wall safes are meant to be as incognito as humanly possible. Sometimes you need to think more like a squirrel, and less like a thief, after all. By hiding your valuables in a hard-to-locate wall safe, you add a clever extra layer of protection to your safe usage. You’ll

have would-be thieves scratching their heads if you invest in a quality wall safe.

Hyper-Secure Your Valuables in 2022

By investing in the right type of safe for your security needs, you’ll never need to worry about thieves with bad intentions again in 2022. Even a simple, quick investment can save you from heartbreak in the future, after all.