Ten trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the population of the enclave entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint from Egypt. This was reported on October 29 Al Qahera News.

According to the TV channel, Egypt will intensify its contacts with all parties to the conflict in order to ensure large supplies of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip next week – from October 30.

Earlier in the day, UN Palestinian liaison director Thomas White said thousands of people broke into warehouses of the world body’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, taking flour and basic supplies. He said it was a worrying sign that civil order was beginning to break down after three weeks of war and a brutal siege of the enclave.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said Egypt and the United States plan to expand humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip from October 30.

Prior to this, on October 27, it was reported that the first foreign delegation of doctors entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint. According to media reports, ten doctors entered the enclave at the same time as another convoy of ten trucks carrying humanitarian aid passed through. The cars contained water and food.

Back on October 19, a special plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations with a cargo of humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip arrived at the Egyptian El-Arish airport.

On October 7, the Palestinian movement subjected the territory of the Jewish state to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

According to the latest data, in the Gaza Strip the number of victims has exceeded 8 thousand people, and almost 20 thousand more were injured. Israel injured 5.4 thousand people and killed more than 1.4 thousand.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.