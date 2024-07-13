Have you heard the phrase “it’s not the destination that matters, it’s the journey”? Well, you’ll remember this phrase when you have to drive for many hours to go on holiday with the kids. Even if you’re going to spend a few days or weeks relaxing, disconnecting or just getting a change of scenery, the journeys to and from the car with small children can be quite stressful. Yes, first-world problems, but when it happens to you, they bother you just the same. The stress inside the car varies depending on the distance to be covered, the age of the children or external elements that cannot be controlled, such as a traffic jam, a breakdown or a storm.

But here are a few tips that have worked for me, to help you on your holiday journey. The goal is to reduce or eliminate the classic protests of all children who find the journey endless, and to allow adults to travel a little more calmly than usual. Because it is not the end of the world to have protests when you go on holiday, but peace of mind behind the wheel is vital.

1. Speed ​​up all the arrangements you can in the days before so that the children spend as little time as possible in the car.

For example, if the vehicle is yours and you don’t have to rent it on the same day, load the trunk the night before (if there is no risk of theft, of course) or fill the tank before the trip, so you don’t have to waste the classic extra 20 minutes that this entails.

2. Leave when the children are still sleeping

It’s more practical to get up very early and carry the half-asleep children to the car, so that they continue sleeping for a good while of the journey. It’s not a question of leaving at three in the morning, but if you can spend a couple of hours with them dozing in the back, you’ll save yourself a few protests.

3. Prepare a tablet or mobile phone with downloaded chapters

In some homes, the TV is the default babysitter, and in others, the pride of “we don’t give them screens” reigns supreme. Whatever you do in your daily life at home, the car is a new environment where screens can help for a little while. With a mobile phone or tablet that you don’t need for GPS, download a few episodes of their favorite series, ones that you don’t find irritating, and hook it up behind the front seats, at eye level.

If music tames the beasts, let’s not rule out this possibility for a long trip. Marc Romanelli (Getty Images)

4. Prepare the music for the trip with them

If music tames the beasts, don’t rule out this option for a long trip. But it works much better if you’ve selected the records to listen to with them (from home or from the library) or have prepared the playlist together. This way they’ll take it as their own and will be more eager to listen to the songs.

5. Turn to audiobooks

If the trip is long, even your favourite CD gets tiresome after listening to it twice. And you’re not going to spend six hours playing I Spy, either. So audiobooks come to the rescue. On many platforms and for very competitive monthly subscriptions, you’ll find thousands of professional audiobooks (with enough variety for children) that will keep you company for hours. Just be careful which exit you have to take, otherwise you might get lost in the narration and end up on the other side of the country.

6. Prepare a lot of games

Dolls, cards, puzzles, notebooks with stickers to attach… anything that doesn’t require your intervention or that could get stuck in the eye if the child stops suddenly is acceptable. If you have several children, the older sibling can take charge of running the portable playroom in exchange for a tip.

7. Take breaks to get some fresh air

Gone are the days when you could drive for miles without stopping, surviving on a simple sandwich and peeing every four hours like a professional truck driver. The DGT recommends stopping every so often to hydrate and loosen up – it advises not to get behind the wheel tired and Stop the trip at least every two hours or every 200 kilometres on long journeys—but the DGP (General Directorate of Paternity) also recommends taking a few short breaks when children get intense. Taking a pee, drinking water or playing for 10 minutes in a rest area resets their bad mood and gives you a little more time to rest.

8. Prepare a drawing of the route together

One of the most irritating and classic questions when travelling with children is “How much longer? Have we arrived yet?”. They will reach an age when they will be able to understand the GPS from the back seat and know how much time is left to their destination. But, in the meantime, it is normal for them to ask this question a lot, with increasing intensity. If they were police officers interrogating a suspect, they would get him to confess. To avoid this question, it works to prepare a drawing of the journey at home with them, from the start to the end, and put something on top of it that represents the progress of the car. Every so often, we move this avatar of ours and they will be able to understand the distance travelled and what is still left.

9. Being distracted by the co-pilot

You or your partner or a family member or friend who is going along for the ride. If the journey is long, anyone can ride behind with the children and play with them, give them water and food as many times as they ask for it and, above all, constantly pick up toys, water and food from the ground, without forcing the driver to make arm gestures that would destroy the best contortionist.

10. Use bribery

All the advertisements for alarms and security companies recommend investing in peace of mind. Depending on the age of your children, the promise of an ice cream or five euros if they don’t get in your way during the trip will help you drive calmly.

