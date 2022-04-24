If there is a moment that the footballer who won everything values, it is when he has to travel to play with his country. Few manage to break it with his flag. Next, we review the Top 10 scorers in national teams:
The Dutchman, who managed to shine at Wenger’s Arsenal, was a key link in the postmodern history of the Dutch National Team. He reached the 50 goals with the Orange.
A custom for young people was to get up to watch Henry in the Premier, and also in the Selection of France. with the combined blueframework 51 goals. Memories that we will not forget.
Who was the great star of the Premier League and the England National Team in the ’00s, scored 53 goals for your country. How long will it take to see a player like Wayne again?
For the millennial public, Guaje Villa was one of the best strikers they could (we could) see. Coach and scorer. The Spain National Team still can’t replace it. With The Redframework 59 goals. Top.
The Beast, at 28 years old, converted 65 goals with the Belgium National Team. Will he be able to step strong in Qatar 2022?
Voracious, technical and also a scorer. All these qualities Lucho demonstrated in the Uruguayan national team. There he reached 67 goals becoming the top scorer in the Light blue.
The worst nightmare of all teams in the World Cup. Miroslav Klose is the top scorer in the history of the World Cup and an epic in the Germany national team. In total, he scored 71 goals with the Teutons.
Pelé was a true Legend for his country: he scored 77 points with the Brazilian team and the Canarinha was allowed to win several titles, including two World Cups.
The best footballer on the planet is going through a strange moment in his career: he left his current club PSG aside and shines like never before in the Argentine National Team. Thus it reached the figure of 81 goals.
The Birthday Bug like every human being and so everything continues to be the best of the Portuguese national team. With his country, he reached the 115 goals. Terrible.
