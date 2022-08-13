More than 10 tons of dead fish found in the Odra River flowing in Poland and Germany

Due to unknown pollution, 10 tons of dead fish were found along the banks of the Odra River, which flows through Poland and Germany. Writes about it Rzeczpospolita.

The publication quotes Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wonsik as offering a one million zloty reward — equivalent to $220,000 — for information that will help identify those responsible for such massive pollution.

So far, experts from Poland and Germany are studying the selected water samples and have already established that the samples do not contain mercury, but the salinity indicators are exceeded.

To clean the riverbed from tons of dead fish, Poland has already deployed the military. The first reports of massively dying fish in this river began to come from local fishermen on July 26. According to one version, a substance with highly oxidizing properties could get into the water.